Naira scarcity: Police arrests 15 for attacking bank in Akwa Ibom

Police operatives in Akwa Ibom have arrested 15 persons for the alleged vandalisation of banks in Oron local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, SP Odiko MacDon, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Uyo.

Protests rocked Lagos, Edo, Ogun, Oyo, and several other states in Nigeria last week over the naira scarcity.

The statement read: “We received information that some banks were attacked in Oron local government area of the state and the police immediately swung into action.

“As we speak about 15 persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Some youths in the community had staged a protest to express their grievances over the scarcity of naira notes, on Friday.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Olatoye Durosinmi expressed sadness about the situation and directed Divisional Police Officers in the affected local governments to ensure that there is no further breakdown of law and order.”

