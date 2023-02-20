Naira Scarcity: Riot breaks out in Sagamu as angry customers besiege banks

The ancient city of Sagamu in Ogun State is currently boiling after a riot broke out on Monday morning following the inability of residents to gain access to their funds from banks due to the lingering scarcity of the naira.

Eye witnesses report that angry youths besieged banks along the Akarigbo-Sabo road in Sagamu, a major road in the city, over their inability to withdraw the new naira notes from the banks.

The banks, according to the reports, were said to have hurriedly closed for fear of being attacked by the protesters who made bonfires on the road and tearing up posters of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and other APC candidates’ posters to ignite the fire.

The Ogun State police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi could not be reached on phone as efforts to get him were abortive.

