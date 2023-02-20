Metro
Naira Scarcity: Riot breaks out in Sagamu as angry customers besiege banks
The ancient city of Sagamu in Ogun State is currently boiling after a riot broke out on Monday morning following the inability of residents to gain access to their funds from banks due to the lingering scarcity of the naira.
Eye witnesses report that angry youths besieged banks along the Akarigbo-Sabo road in Sagamu, a major road in the city, over their inability to withdraw the new naira notes from the banks.
READ ALSO:Naira scarcity: Police arrests 15 for attacking bank in Akwa Ibom
The banks, according to the reports, were said to have hurriedly closed for fear of being attacked by the protesters who made bonfires on the road and tearing up posters of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and other APC candidates’ posters to ignite the fire.
The Ogun State police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi could not be reached on phone as efforts to get him were abortive.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...