NAIRA SCARCITY: Sack Emefiele now, ex-governorship candidate, Omoragbon tells govt

Pastor Peters Omoragbon, a former governorship candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) in Edo State has called for the immediate sack of the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

He said “If you ask me, I would advocate that the CBN governor, Mr Emefilele be sacked with immediate effect for his shoddy handling of the entire exercise.”

Omoragbon who made the call during a chat with the media in Lagos on Thursday, stated that Emefiele was the worst Central Bank governor in the history of Nigeria, and therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack him over the shoddy manner he handled the issue of new naira notes introduction.

He said the claim that the policy was targeted against the politicians could not fly because the politicians were not suffering the effect of the naira swap, rather it was the already impoverished masses who were bearing the brunt.

“Today, how many elites including the politicians are suffering from the effect of this anti-people policy? None! It is the masses that are going about naked and mentally traumatised that are suffering today.”

Read also:Nigerian govt orders oil marketers to accept bank transfer, PoS transactions as naira scarcity bites hard

Omoragbon also noted that by the poor handling of the new naira notes, Emefiele had brought untold hardship to the people of Nigeria and bad image not only to Muhammadu Buhari, but also the entire ruling class.

“For his shoddy handling of the entire exercise he has brought untoward embarrassment to President Buhari and his team and untoward hardship to the citizens of Nigeria.”

The Edo born politician said that as good as the intentions of the currency policy might have appeared, the timing was and is very bad. “Let me express my disappointment in the wisdom and timing behind the currency swap by the government.

“As good as the intentions might appear, the timing was and is very bad. You do not execute a policy with a predetermined subjective mind-set in the garb of fighting corruption whereas, it is achieving the exact opposite,” Omoragbon stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now