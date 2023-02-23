Naira scarcity targeted at Tinubu, ploy to truncate elections —Gov Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has alleged that the naira redesign policy was a plot to scuttle the presidential elections holding on Saturday.

He continued by saying that Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress, was also the target of the policy, which was intended to assure his defeat.

With only 48 hours to the election, the governor made this statement during a state broadcast that was transmitted on electronic media outlets in the state on Thursday morning.

Akeredolu opined that the cash swap policy and the alleged artificial scarcity of fuel “are both lethal injections deliberately administered to de-market the APC government, create an uncontrollable crisis in the nation and finally frustrate the 2023 general elections.”

He said, “The goal is to truncate the election and deny the country the service of a true patriot, an endowed visionary with a proven record of character, knowledge, leadership and performance.

“It is also an attempt to abuse the principle of the rotational presidency by denying a section of this country its legitimate right thereby fuelling ethnic disaffection and creating a grave constitutional crisis in the country.

”Recall that in the course of these circumstances, I have offered clear and unequivocal statements as our stand on this dangerous and unfortunate adventure.

“To say the least, it is a dagger drawn at the heart of the ruling APC on the eve of the elections in order to destroy it and the governments it controls at the federal and state levels. As the nation trudges on, our resolve to deepen democracy and good governance must remain unflinching and abiding.

“Despite the desperate efforts by selfish and subversive elements within the government, to destroy the multiparty politics in Nigeria, the dividends of good governance brought to the people by the APC remain indelible in the recent history of our state in particular and the nation in general.

