NAIRA SCARCITY: UNIBEN students clash with soldiers over use of ATM (VIDEO)
Students of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) clashed with personnel of the Nigerian Army within the school premises over use of ATM, as the scarcity of new Naira notes continue to inflict misery on the populace.
According to a twitter user, @kathiiie who put up the post, as students attempted to use the school’s ATM to withdraw cash, the soldiers allegedly told them to step aside, and ordered those who refused to lay down, sparking an ugly confrontation.
Soldiers came into uniben in Hilux to use ATM. Oppressed civilians into using the all the ATMs. And called a a female soldier to beat up a female student who they thought was recording them. Uniben security intervened and they were asking why uniben security intervened
— Lemonade_🍹 (@_kathiiie) February 2, 2023
Several students found this upsetting, which led to a verbal altercation and the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the university had to get involved.
The CSO, who had attempted to mediate between the soldiers and the students, was allegedly assaulted and slapped by the soldiers.
State Police Command PRO, Chidi Nwabuzor, stated that he was outside Benin and unaware of the clash.
Iwegbu Jennifer, the State Command 2I/C PRO, confirmed the altercation and claimed that the S and T barracks soldiers had damaged students‘ phones and hurt some of them, including the Uniben CSO. Students allegedly replied in anger after the incident, which intensified the conflict, according to a police spokesperson.
She claimed that the soldiers’ RSM’s involvement and assurance that an investigation would be conducted were what finally restored calm between the warring parties.
