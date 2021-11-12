Naira Watch
Naira sells for N414.73/$1 at official market
Nigerian currency exchange rate to the U.S dollar remained unchanged as it closed N414.73/$1 at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window of the foreign exchange (FX) market on Thursday, November 11.
This was the same rate it closed on Wednesday, November 10 at the specialized window.
Naira’s unchanged rate occurred despite a drop in dollar supply in the market.
Data from FMDQ securities shows that participants at the I&E window exchanged a total transaction worth $82.01 million which is 73.2 percent or $224.23 million lower than the $306.24 million carried out at the preceding session.
However, it was not a similar situation at the interbank segment of the forex market as the domestic currency depreciated against the Dollar by 2 kobo to trade at N411.39/$1 in contrast to N411.37/$1 it was traded on Wednesday.
Read also: Big win for Naira at black market as speculators lose billions
But the local currency appreciated against the British Pound Sterling by N7.13 at the same market window yesterday to sell for N551.22/£1 compared to the preceding day’s N558.35/£1.
The Nigerian currency equally appreciated against the Euro on Thursday by N4.50 to quote at N471.91/€1 in contrast to N476.41/€1 it was traded at the previous trading day.
Black Market traders also retained their rate at N535 and N538 for a U.S dollar on Thursday.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...