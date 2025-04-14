Naira shed N0.70 to trade at N1,604.48/$1 at official window

The Nigerian currency, the naira depreciated marginally against the American dollar at the official market on Monday, April 14, 2025.

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Foreign exchange data, the naira slumped to N1,604.48/$1 from N1, 603.78/$1 it traded on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

This represents a loss of N0.70 for the local currency.

On the black market, the naira gained N5 to trade at N1,615/$1 as against the previous day’s rate of N1, 620/$1.

The naira closed flat against the British Pound to trade at N2,070/£1 same as the previous day’s rate of N2,070/£1.

The Canadian Dollar still held steady at N1,150/CA$1, same as the previous day’s rate of N1,150/CA$1.

The naira lost N10 against the Euro to trade at ₦1,750/€1 as against the previous day’s rate of ₦1,740/€1.

By: Babajide Okeowo

