Naira sheds N1, trades N1, 509/$1 at official window

The naira shed N1 against the United States at the official window on Tuesday.

Data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) showed that the local currency traded N1,509/$1 on Tuesday as against the N1,508/$1 recorded the previous day.

The intra-day high and low recorded during the day were N1,521/$1 and N1,445/$1 respectively, representing a lean spread of N76\$1.

However, the naira lost against the dollar at the parallel section of the market to trade at N1,515/$1 as against N1,510/$1 it traded the previous day.

The naira also lost N5 against the British Pound to trade at N1,905\£1 as against the previous N1,900\£1.

The Canadian dollar continues to close flat against the naira to trade at N1,200| CA$1.

The naira lost N10 against the Euro to trade at ₦1,600/€1 as against the previous trading day’s rate of ₦1,590/€1.

By: Babajide Okeowo

