Naira sheds N18 against dollar at official window

The Nigerian currency, the naira, shed N18 against the United States dollar at the official market on Thursday.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Foreign exchange showed that the naira traded N1, 629.93/$1 as against the N1, 611.55/$1 recorded on Wednesday.

This represents a loss of N18.38 for the local currency.

On the black market, the naira closed flat at N1,620/$.

The naira lost N10 against the British Pound to trade at N2,060/£1 as against the previous day’s rate of N2,050/£1.

The Canadian Dollar still held steady at N1,150/CA$1.

The naira lost N10 against the Euro to trade at ₦1,730/€1 as against the previous day’s ₦1,720/€1.

By: Babajide Okeowo

