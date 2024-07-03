Naira Watch
Naira sheds N3, trades N1,512/$1 at official window
The naira continued its depreciation against the United States dollar at the official window on Wednesday.
Data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) showed that the domestic currency shed N3 to trade at N1,512/$1 today.
This was higher than the N1,509/$1 it traded on Tuesday.
The intra-day high and low recorded during the day were N1,535/$1 and N1,445/$1 respectively, representing a lean spread of N95\$1.
Again, the naira lost against the dollar at the parallel section of the market to trade at N1,520/$1, as against N1,515/$1 it traded the previous day.
The naira also lost N15 against the British Pound to trade at N1,920\£1 as against the previous day’s N1,905\£1.
The Canadian dollar continues to close flat against the naira to trade at N1,200| CA$1.
The naira lost N5 against the Euro to trade at ₦1,605/€1 as against the previous trading day’s rate of ₦1,600/€1.
By: Babajide Okeowo
