Naira sheds N8, trades N1,520/$1 at official window

The naira continued its depreciation against the United States dollar on Thursday.

Data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) showed that the domestic currency shed N8 to trade N1,520/$1 at the official window today.

This was higher than the N1,512/$1 it traded on Wednesday.

The intra-day high and low recorded during the day were N1,550/$1 and N1,430/$1 respectively, representing a lean spread of N120\$1.

Again, the naira lost against the dollar at the parallel section of the market to trade N1,525/$1 as against N1,520/$1 recorded the previous day.

The naira closed flat against the British Pound at N1,920\£1.

The Canadian dollar continues to close flat against the naira to trade at N1,200|CA$1.

The naira lost N5 against the Euro to trade at ₦1,610/€1 as against the previous ₦1,605/€1.

By: Babajide Okeowo

