News
NAIRA SHORTAGE: ‘Shun protest, use your PVCs to vote out APC govt’, Saraki tells Nigerians
Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has advised Nigerians, especially the youth, to shun protests and rather use their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to root out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming elections.
Ripples Nigeria had reported there were protests in Ondo, Lagos and Ibadan over the scarcity of new notes following naira redesign policy announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
A group under the auspices of the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Good Governance (CCSGG) had also staged a protest in Lagos over the policy.
In the video that surfaced on social media, the protesters accused banks of working against the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), thereby making life difficult for ordinary Nigerians.
Saraki, who reacted to the development in a series of tweets on Monday, described the protests as counter-productive.
The former Senate President slammed the ruling party for its utter failure and described election as an easiest form of protest for Nigerians to challenge the government.
READ ALSO:Saraki blames APC for PDP G5 Govs’ agitation
The PDP chieftain insisted the forthcoming election was a vote of no confidence in the All Progressives Congress-led government.
Saraki wrote: “Elections are the most potent tool for protest offered on a platter of gold or for endorsement. This is why democracy is the best form of government.
“This 2023 election is a vote of no confidence in the APC-led government on the level of insecurity, excruciating poverty and ineptitude in every part of our socio-economic life.
“With elections only 19 days away, your PVC is your most potent protest now. Every other form of protest at this time will be counterproductive. You have endured it for the last 8 years, just a few more days to go.”
By Ambali Abdulkabeer
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...