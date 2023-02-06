NAIRA SHORTAGE: ‘Shun protest, use your PVCs to vote out APC govt’, Saraki tells Nigerians

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has advised Nigerians, especially the youth, to shun protests and rather use their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to root out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming elections.

Ripples Nigeria had reported there were protests in Ondo, Lagos and Ibadan over the scarcity of new notes following naira redesign policy announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

A group under the auspices of the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Good Governance (CCSGG) had also staged a protest in Lagos over the policy.

In the video that surfaced on social media, the protesters accused banks of working against the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), thereby making life difficult for ordinary Nigerians.

Saraki, who reacted to the development in a series of tweets on Monday, described the protests as counter-productive.

The former Senate President slammed the ruling party for its utter failure and described election as an easiest form of protest for Nigerians to challenge the government.

Saraki blames APC for PDP G5 Govs' agitation

The PDP chieftain insisted the forthcoming election was a vote of no confidence in the All Progressives Congress-led government.

Saraki wrote: “Elections are the most potent tool for protest offered on a platter of gold or for endorsement. This is why democracy is the best form of government.

“This 2023 election is a vote of no confidence in the APC-led government on the level of insecurity, excruciating poverty and ineptitude in every part of our socio-economic life.

“With elections only 19 days away, your PVC is your most potent protest now. Every other form of protest at this time will be counterproductive. You have endured it for the last 8 years, just a few more days to go.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

