Naira slumps against U.S dollar at official market

The value of Nigerian currency fell to the U.S dollar after Monday trading activities at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment of the foreign exchange (forex) market.

Data from FMDQ securities exchange where Naira is officially traded showed that Naira depreciated by 25 kobo or 0.06 percent to U.S dollar to close at N414.55/$1 compared with N414.30/$1 it traded on Friday.

This happened on the back of a 73.7 percent rise in the demand for forex as participants at the Market on Monday bid for one dollar as high as N444.

FMDQ data showed the value of transactions for the trading session stood at $73.11 million as against the previous session’s turnover of $99.14 million.

Read also: Nigerian banks discovered N122.8m worth of fake Naira notes in two years- Report

However, at the interbank segment of the market, the Nigerian currency recorded no movement against the American currency as it closed flat N411.29/$1 yesterday.

It was a similar scenario at the same window against the Pound Sterling and the Euro as the exchange rate of the Naira remained unchanged at N553.02/£1 and N474.38/€1 respectively.

While at the black-market Naira sold at N565 to a U.S dollar says traders at Okota, Lagos who spoke to Ripples Nigeria.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now