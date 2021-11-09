Business
Naira slumps against U.S dollar at official market
The value of Nigerian currency fell to the U.S dollar after Monday trading activities at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment of the foreign exchange (forex) market.
Data from FMDQ securities exchange where Naira is officially traded showed that Naira depreciated by 25 kobo or 0.06 percent to U.S dollar to close at N414.55/$1 compared with N414.30/$1 it traded on Friday.
This happened on the back of a 73.7 percent rise in the demand for forex as participants at the Market on Monday bid for one dollar as high as N444.
FMDQ data showed the value of transactions for the trading session stood at $73.11 million as against the previous session’s turnover of $99.14 million.
Read also: Nigerian banks discovered N122.8m worth of fake Naira notes in two years- Report
However, at the interbank segment of the market, the Nigerian currency recorded no movement against the American currency as it closed flat N411.29/$1 yesterday.
It was a similar scenario at the same window against the Pound Sterling and the Euro as the exchange rate of the Naira remained unchanged at N553.02/£1 and N474.38/€1 respectively.
While at the black-market Naira sold at N565 to a U.S dollar says traders at Okota, Lagos who spoke to Ripples Nigeria.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...