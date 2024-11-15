Naira slumps further against dollar, trades N1,652/$ at official window

The naira slumped further against the dollar at the official foreign exchange window on Friday.

According to data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the local currency fell to N1652.25/$1 today.

This represents a loss of N2.05 against the dollar when compared to the ₦1650.20/$1 it traded on Thursday.

At the parallel section of the forex market, the naira gained N5 against the dollar to trade N1, 740/$1 as against the previous day’s N1, 745/$1.

The naira closed flat against the British Pound to trade N2,260/£1.

The Canadian Dollar continues to hold steady, maintaining its N1,300/CA$1 rate.

The naira also closed flat against the Euro to trade ₦1,860/€1.

