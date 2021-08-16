Business
Naira starts week strong at official market
Following the news of plans to trade dollars online, the naira gained its highest against the dollar in the official market in almost a month.
According to data from FMDQ Securities, the Naira is starting the week at N410.80, up 0.17 percent from Monday’s opening rate of N411.50k/$.
This implies that for the first time since July 16, Naira is starting the week trading around N410.
However, at the black market Naira is starting the week with N5 drop in value.
Read also: Naira to strengthen at black market as CBN, banks plan to sell dollars online
According to abokiFX, street currency traders sold the dollars at N515.00 per $1 on Friday, compared to N510 it was sold on Friday, 6 August.
This implies that anyone in need of dollars from the black market will buy on Monday morning at N515, the rate it has been trading at since last Wednesday.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...