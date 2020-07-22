Naira stays at 37-month low of N472 per dollar on black market

Read also: Naira falls to N470 per dollar at parallel market

At its latest devaluation round earlier this month, the Central Bank of Nigeria weakened the official exchange rate to N381, from N360, a move targeting parity with the rate offered at the over-the-counter spot principally used by investors and exporters, in an effort to unify Nigeria’s multiple exchange rates.

“It’s an adjustment process. We believe as dollars become more available and the liquidity in the market becomes more and more, what we will find is that the rate will appreciate,” Godwin Emefiele, the apex bank’s chief told newsmen at Monday’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

Meanwhile, the local currency appreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment of the currency market on Tuesday, closing trade at 388.17 to a dollar, a 33 kobo gain over Monday’s rate, meaning the gulf between the black market rate and that of the I&E window currently stands at $83.83.