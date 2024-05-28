Naira trades N1, 339/$ at official market

The Naira traded for N1, 339.33 to a dollar at the official market on Tuesday.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange revealed that the Naira exchanged for the same N1, 339.33 to the dollar on Monday.

The FMDQ platform oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).

Naira sheds N120 against dollar at parallel market, hits ₦1,420

However, the volume of currency traded increased to $328.32 million on Tuesday up from $180.80 million recorded on Monday.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,506.00 and N1,150.00 against the dollar.

