Naira trades N1,473/$ at official market

The Naira traded N1, 473.66 to a dollar at the official market on Tuesday.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange showed that the Naira gained N9.96 or 0.67 percent when compared to the N1, 483.62 to a dollar the local currency traded on Monday.

READ ALSO: Naira gains N7 against dollar, trades at N1,481/$1 at official window

However, the volume of currency traded increased to $385.91 million on Tuesday up from $161.69 million recorded the previous day.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded for between N1,495 and N1,415 against the dollar.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now