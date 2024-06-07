Naira trades N1,483/$ at official market

The Naira traded at N1, 483.99 to a dollar at the official market on Friday.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange revealed that the Naira lost N2.50 in today’s trading at the market.

The FMDQ is a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).

This represents a 0.16 percent loss when compared to N1, 481.49 the local currency traded to a dollar on Thursday.

The volume of currency traded increased to $269.27 million on Friday up from $213.31 million recorded on Thursday.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1, 507.00 and N1, 399.00 against the dollar.

