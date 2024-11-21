Naira trades N1,658/$ at official market

The Naira traded N1, 658.67 to a dollar at the official window on Thursday.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange revealed that the Naira gained N28.85 in today’s trading.

READ ALSO: Naira appreciates by 0.67%, trades N1,678/$ at official market

This represents a 1.7 percent gain compared to the N1,687.52/$ the currency traded on Wednesday.

However, the total daily turnover reduced to $163.66 million on Thursday, down from to $173.29 million recorded the previous day.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now