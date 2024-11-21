Naira trades N1,658/$ at official market

Connect with us

The Naira traded N1, 658.67 to a dollar at the official window on Thursday.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange revealed that the Naira gained N28.85 in today’s trading.

This represents a 1.7 percent gain compared to the N1,687.52/$ the currency traded on Wednesday.

However, the total daily turnover reduced to $163.66 million on Thursday, down from to $173.29 million recorded the previous day.

