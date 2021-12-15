Naira unable to sustain gain, falls by 0.18% against US dollar

Nigerian currency weakened on Tuesday against the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment of the foreign exchange (forex) market.

A day after recording an impressive gain to the American currency.

Data from FMDQ securities on Tuesday showed Naira closed at N414.80/$1, 74 kobo or 0.18 per cent weaker when compared to N414.06/$1 it was traded at the previous session.

The Naira’s weak performance occurred despite a significant rise in forex supply to the I & E window to $377.88 million from $121.45 million from Monday.

However, at the interbank window, the Nigerian currency swayed towards the stronger side against the American currency as it gained 3 kobo to trade at N411.73/$1 compared with the N411.76/$1 it quoted a day earlier.

But the Naira was not too lucky against the Pound Sterling yesterday as it depreciated by N2.39 to trade at N545.95/£1 versus the preceding session’s N543.56/£1 and dropped 42 kobo.

It traded against the Euro to close the day at N464.51/€1 compared with N464.09/€1 of the previous day.

At the black market, traders interviewed by Ripples Nigeria put Naira to dollar exchange rate at N572/$ on Wednesday morning.

This was an increase from N569 it traded on Monday following the row between the Nigerian government and United Arab Emirates.

