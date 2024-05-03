Naira up by 0.2%, trades for N1, 400/$ at official market

The Naira traded at N1,400.40 to a dollar at the official market on Friday.

Data from the FMDQ Exchange revealed that the Naira gained N2.27, representing a 0.16 percent increase when compared to Thursday’s figure of N1,402.67 to a dollar.

However, the total daily turnover reduced to $201.88 million on Friday, down from $232.84 million recorded on Thursday.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,435.00 and N1,300.40 against the dollar.

