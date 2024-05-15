Naira up by 4.04%, trades N1,459/$ at official market

The Naira traded for N1, 459.02 to a dollar at the official market on Wednesday.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange revealed that the Naira gained N61.38 or 4.04 percent when compared to the N1, 520.40 the local currency exchanged for a dollar on Tuesday.

Also, the daily turnover increased to $289.14 million on Wednesday up from $128.76 million recorded the previous day.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,593 and N1,401 to the dollar.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now