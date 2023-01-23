Naira Watch
Naira value drops at official market
The demand for foreign exchange (FX) at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) market weakened the value of the Naira at the end of last week.
On Friday Nigerian currency value dropped by 25 Kobo or 0.05 percent against the US Dollar to N461.50/$1 compared with the previous day’s N461.25/$1.
The FMDQ Securities Exchange reported that forex trades at the official market stood at $96.81 million, with traders bidding the Naira to the greenback as high as N462.00/$1 and as low as N440.00/$1 during the session.
However, the exchange rate of the local currency to its US counterpart remained unchanged yesterday at N760/$1 in the Peer-2-Peer (P2P) window of the market.
READ ALSO:Banks to pay N1m daily as CBN moves to enforce distribution of new Naira notes
Similarly, the domestic currency maintained stability against the United States currency at N748/$1 at the close of business on Friday in the parallel market window.
But in the interbank segment, the Naira depreciated against the British Pound Sterling by N8.64 to close at N562.71/£1, in contrast to Thursday’s rate of N554.07/£1 and fell by N1,37 against the Euro to trade at N493.09/€1 versus the preceding day’s N491.72/€1.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...