Naira Watch
Naira value drops massively against US dollar
On Monday, the Nigerian Naira experienced a decrease in value against the US Dollar in the black market and in the Peer-2-Peer (P2P) and Investors and Exporters (I&E) windows of the foreign exchange market.
The poor performance of the naira was worst at the peer-peer market as it lost N12 value to trade at N768/41, in contrast to last Friday’s value of N756/$1.
Also, in the parallel market, the domestic currency shrank by N2 against the United States Dollar to quote at N745/$1 compared with the previous session’s exchange rate of N743/$1.
READ ALSO:Naira value falls, as banks, markets await CBN after Supreme Court judgment
Similarly, in the official market, the FMDQ data shows that the Naira at the Investors and Exporters window declined by 17 Kobo or 0.05 percent against the US dollar to trade at N461.50/$1 compared with last Friday’s rate of N461.33/$1.
The poor performance of the Naira happened as forex supply to the official market dropped by 57.8 percent or $139.61 million to $101.77 million from the $241.38 million recorded in the preceding session.
However, the local currency closed stronger against the Pound Sterling in the interbank segment on Monday by N3.41 to close at N562.67/£1 versus last Friday’s N566.08/£1, and against the Euro, it appreciated by N3.27 to N494.45/€1 from N497.72/€1.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...