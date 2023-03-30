Naira Watch
Naira value rises at official market
The value of Naira on Wednesday increased marginally against the dollar at the official market on Wednesday.
Data from FMDQ revealed that naira appreciated by 0.11 percent as the dollar was quoted at N461.24 on Wednesday as against the last close of N461.75 on Tuesday at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window,
Most currency dealers who participated at the foreign exchange market auction on Wednesday maintained bids between N459.50 (low) and N462.13 (high) per dollar.
READ ALSO:Naira appreciates at official market as CBN disburses more cash to banks
At the parallel market, also known as black market, naira steadied at N745 per dollar on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Nigeria’s external reserves increased by 2.9 percent in one day to $36.67 billion as of March 28, 2023 compared to $35.64 billion recorded on March 27, 2023.
According to analysts at the FSDH research, a new report said the current US$36 billion external reserves can finance about 6-7 of imports of goods and services.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...