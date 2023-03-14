Naira Watch
Naira weakens across all foreign exchange markets
The Naira weakened against the US Dollar across all the segments of the foreign exchange (forex) market on Monday.
This includes the parallel market, Peer-to-Peer (P2P), and Investors and Exporters (I&E).
Data from FMDQ securities where the naira is officially traded showed that its value declined by 17 Kobo or 0.04 percent against the dollar to settle at N461.67/$1 compared with the previous exchange rate of N461.50/$1.
The Nigerian currency suffered this decline amid a reduction in the value of FX transactions during the session by 5.95 percent or $4.92 million to $77.64 million from $82.56 million.
READ ALSO:Naira falls to US dollar at official, unofficial market
At the P2P segment, traders exchanged their local currency for the American currency at an average rate of N754/$1 yesterday versus N752/$1 of the preceding session, indicating a decline of N2.
It was a similar situation at the black market, where the local currency lost N2 against the US currency to settle at N746/$1, in contrast to last Friday’s value of N744/$1.
In the interbank segment of the market, the Naira witnessed a southward movement against the Pound Sterling by N9.48 to N557.49/£1 from N548.01/£1, and against the Euro, it lost N5.48 to close at N492.59/£1 versus N487.11/£1.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...