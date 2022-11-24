Naira Watch
Naira weakens at official market
The Nigerian Naira fell 0.11 per cent, or 50 Kobo, on Wednesday due to strong demand for Dollars in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment of the foreign currency (forex) market.
According to data from FMDQ Securities Exchange, the Naira value depreciated against the United States Dollar in the official market during the session to sell at N446.00/$1 compared with the NN445.50/$1 it traded a day earlier.
According to data from FMDQ Securities Exchange, the value of FX trades rose by 95.2 per cent or $71.17 million to $145.89 million from the preceding session’s $74.72 million.
READ ALSO:‘Colour changed, but value remains same’, Atiku’s spokesman, Bwala, mocks new Naira notes
Also, in the parallel market, the local currency depreciated against the greenback in the midweek session by N5 to close at N780/$1, in contrast to Tuesday’s exchange rate of N775/$1.
However, in the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) window, the value of the Nigerian currency paired with its US counterpart to close flat on Wednesday at N794/$1.
In the interbank window, the Naira lost N3.18 against the Pound Sterling to trade at N526.97/£1 versus N523.79/£1, and against the Euro, it lost N1.07 to settle at N455.56/€1 compared with the previous day’s N454.49/€1.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...