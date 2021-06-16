Business
Naira weakens further, now N505/$1
The Naira on Tuesday weakened further against the dollar at the parallel market.
Data from aboki FX showed the currency exchanged at N505 for a dollar as against N502 it traded on Friday.
Also the naira value dropped against the Pounds Sterling and Euro, to N716 and N608 to each of them, from N715 and N607 respectively.
The fall in Naira also occurred against the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday.
Read also: Another day, another loss for Naira against U.S. dollar
Data posted on FMDQ website shows the exchange rate between naira and the US dollar closed at N411.75/$1.
This represents a 95kobo decline compared to N410.8/$1 recorded on Friday, last week.
On Tuesday, however, FOREX turnover surged by 85.6 percent to $172.24 million.
Meanwhile, data from the Central Bank of Nigeria shows Nigeria’s foreign reserves have plunged to $33.96 billion.
The last time foreign exchange reserves were lower than they are now was on May 4, 2020, at $33.89 billion.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....