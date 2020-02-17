NAMA staff arrested for drug trafficking at Lagos Airport

A staff of the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), was at the weekend arrested by the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos for drug trafficking.

The suspect, said to be one of the official drivers of NAMA, was initially apprehended by officials of the Aviation Security (AVSEC) of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, before he was handed over to the NDLEA.

Though his identity was not immediately made known, he was arrested in the official vehicle of NAMA at the airside of the airport when he attempted to courier the drug through that aspect of the airport.

Read also: DELTA COMMUNITY TO CP: You lied on herdsmen killing

“The drug, which was believed to be cocaine was in big cartons and hidden inside the NAMA vehicle by the driver and his cohorts”.

A source also disclosed that the driver was not the only person arrested for the attempted courier of the illegal substance, as some members of the drug cartel were also apprehended by the AVSEC officials.

The suspect is said to have confessed to the crime and was assisting the anti-drug agency in its investigations. It was also gathered that the initial forensic test conducted on the drug by NDLEA confirmed the suspect was carrying banned substance.

Join the conversation

Opinions