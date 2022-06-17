Metro
Names, photos of Owo massacre victims released as church holds mass burial
The victims of the horrific attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, were laid to rest in the town amidst tears on Friday.
This came after a funeral liturgy for the dead, who had been deposited in the mortuary of the Saint Louis Catholic Hospital in Owo, on Friday.
Families of the victims took their loved ones’ remains to be buried in the town once the funeral mass was over.
Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo State, and Olusegun Mimiko, a former governor of the state, were among the dignitaries that attended the mass.
Read also:Owo massacre symptomatic of failure of Nigeria’s security architecture — Ooni
Bishop Jude Arogundade of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo and Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto were among those in attendance.
No fewer than 40 persons were killed in the attack which has received wide condemnation across the country.
Below are photos from the event with pictures and names of some of the victims.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...