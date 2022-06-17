Names, photos of Owo massacre victims released as church holds mass burial

The victims of the horrific attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, were laid to rest in the town amidst tears on Friday.

This came after a funeral liturgy for the dead, who had been deposited in the mortuary of the Saint Louis Catholic Hospital in Owo, on Friday.

Families of the victims took their loved ones’ remains to be buried in the town once the funeral mass was over.

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo State, and Olusegun Mimiko, a former governor of the state, were among the dignitaries that attended the mass.

Bishop Jude Arogundade of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo and Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto were among those in attendance.

No fewer than 40 persons were killed in the attack which has received wide condemnation across the country.

Below are photos from the event with pictures and names of some of the victims.

