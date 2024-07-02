International
Namibia to reduce fuel prices
The Namibian government has resolved to reduce the price of petrol by 80 Namibian cents per liter (about $0.044).
Similarly, diesel 50ppm will be leased by 60 Namibian cents per liter, and diesel 10ppm at 70 Namibian cents per litre from Wednesday.
The country’s Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) announced this in a statement on Tuesday.
The ministry said that the pump price of petrol in Walvis Bay would be 22.20 Namibian dollars per litre, while diesel 50ppm would be available at 21.57 Namibian dollars.
“Fuel prices across the rest of the country will be adjusted accordingly.
“Oil prices recently dropped to a four-month low following the announcement by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies that they would maintain overall production levels steady until the end of 2025,” it added.
The ministry noted that the exchange rate for June 1 to June 25 showed a moderate 0.1 percent depreciation of the Namibian dollar against the United States dollar, which had a negligible impact on the overall drop in oil prices.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Despite multiple borehole projects, Kwara community suffers water scarcity
On a cold Friday morning in May, every household had rubber drums, metal containers, and clay pots filled with water...
SPECIAL REPORT: How abandoned bridge compounds sufferings of Borno residents
After the Boko Haram insurgents destroyed the bridge linking Limankara village in Borno State to Mubi in Adamawa in 2014,...
INVESTIGATION: Benue communities, residents in pains as govt neglects PHCs
In many Benue State communities, women especially suffer from the absence and non availability of staff and medicine in the...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...