NANS accuses Atiku, Sowore of interference, warns against political meddling in student movement

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has raised alarm over what it describes as ongoing attempts by prominent political figures to infiltrate and destabilize its leadership, warning of the grave threat such actions pose to the unity and independence of the student movement.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Saturday by the National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Samson Ajasa Adeyemi, NANS specifically named two former presidential candidates, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC), accusing them of covertly backing factionalism within the association.

At the centre of the controversy is Atiku Abubakar Isah, a cousin of the former Vice President, who NANS claims has been “heavily funded and supported” to sow division among student leaders and engineer a parallel leadership structure. The association described this as a calculated effort to hijack the student platform for political advantage ahead of future national elections.

“We are aware of recent clandestine meetings between Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his cousin, Atiku Abubakar Isah, with the clear objective of infiltrating and destabilizing the student movement,” the statement said. “This unacceptable meddling in student affairs is a direct threat to the unity and independence of NANS.”

NANS expressed deep concern over what it termed a “divisive pattern of political interference,” alleging that these moves echo past efforts to manipulate student platforms for political gain. “Our major concern is the role of one Atiku Abubakar Isah, a known cousin of the former Vice President, who has been actively involved in stirring factional issues within our ranks,” Adeyemi said.

The statement also touched on alleged support from Omoyele Sowore and his affiliates, suggesting that these interventions, while differing in style, share a common goal: to compromise the integrity of the student body and bend it to partisan interests.

“NANS is not a tool for any political party or figure,” the association stated emphatically. “We reject any attempt to use our platforms for political games, especially ahead of future elections.”

In what appears to be a last warning, NANS threatened to mobilize mass protests across Nigerian universities should the interference continue. It also vowed to declare Alhaji Atiku Abubakar persona non grata on all campuses nationwide if these covert actions persist.

“We are standing firm to protect the unity and voice of Nigerian students,” the statement concluded, calling on the public, the media, and security agencies to closely monitor and resist all efforts aimed at weakening the autonomy of the Nigerian student movement.

As of press time, neither Alhaji Atiku Abubakar nor Omoyele Sowore had responded publicly to the allegations.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now