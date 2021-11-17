NANS begs ASUU, Nigerian govt to avoid strike, return to negotiating table

To avoid the impending strike action in Nigeria Universities following the ultimatum issued to the Federal Government by Academic Staff of Universities (ASUU) and Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has appealed to the two parties to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign.

The appeal also went to the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) and other academic and non academic unions of Tertiary institutions in the country to always consider the plight of students and their parents by not embarking on strikes at the slightest provocation.

The appeal was made by the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Sunday Asefon while speaking at the 2021 International Students Day held at the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi on Wednesday.

The NANS President opined that the incessant strike action has retarded progress in the educational sector of the country thereby making it look inferior to other countries.

He however appealed to the government to always engage the leadership of the various unions on the need to amicably resolve the problems to avoid strike actions because according to him, such strike action has not brought anything good to the education sector of the country.

Sunday Asefon said that, “We are gathered here today to celebrate the International Students Day. This day is markable as it afford us the privilege to reflect on our struggles, speak to the welfare of students and engage in a progressive deliberation towards improving the collective welfare of students”.

He added that, “Today being a very significant day for us, we must reflect on the struggle of the Nigeria Students, especially tertiary institution students. We are faced with multifaceted challenges ranging from insecurity, inadequate funding, instability arising from incessant strike actions, quality of pedagogy, research and output”.

According to him, “However, we must acknowledge the challenges as avenue to also work across board to ensure a better system. I therefore on behalf of all Nigerian students plead with ASUU and FG to sheath their sword in the interest of the Nigerian students and work together to ensure continuity in our academic calendar thereby improving the quality of education in our tertiary institutions”.

He added that, “I call for a better funding of the Public Universities. Improved funding is necessary to ensure our public institutions meet the personnel need of both public and private sector. It is therefore imperative that government should start considering 25% increment in money payable to tetfund as educational tax”.

Sunday Asefon stressed that, “Tetfund in turn must ensure better accountability, neutrality, equality, equity and provide a level playing ground for institutions to access its funding and projects” .

The NANS President then appreciated the Governor of Bauchi State, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir for hosting the celebration in Bauchi State and all his unprecedented effort in improving education in the State.

He said that, “Bauchi is indeed very lucky to have a working Governor like His Excellency. NANS will continue to identify this administration and we consider the administration Pro Students” .

“Your Excellency, we must improve the capacity of tertiary institutions to generate funding through innovation, creativity and agriculture without pushing the burden on students unnecessarily. I have seen the great work been done by your administration in this regard, I hope it continues and other states learn from the Bauchi experiment”, he stressed.

He concluded saying, “As we continue the events marking this year international students day, I will continue to engage with the government, students and the press to ensure that we improve the welfare of Nigerian Students and encourage government at all level to improve its commitment to education. I thank the Bauchi State Government once again for hosting us and for being very hospitable”.

By Yemi Kanji

