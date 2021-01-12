NANS establishes COVID-19 task force ahead of reopening of universities

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has set up the COVID-19 task force in all universities across the country to enforce all guidelines outlined by the Federal Government and ensure the safe reopening of the institutions.

The NANS President, Sunday Asefon, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, urged members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resume academic activities at the nation’s public universities.

He challenged the federal government to address the alarming spread of COVID-19 and the rising number of fatalities arising from the pandemic NANS instead of contemplating the postponement of schools’ resumption.

The NANS president also urged the government to rethink its approach and take only actions that can get more Nigerians into coordinated and regulated systems like schools and offices.

He said: “Rather than postpone schools’ resumption, it has become imperative to address the alarming spread of COVID-19 and rising cases of deaths from a position of environmental strategy and human coordination since the lockdown mechanism can no longer be a mitigating option in the face of our economic reality.

“The federal government is immediately urged to rethink its approach and take only actions that can get more Nigerians into coordinated and regulated systems like schools and offices where hours of wearing face masks and complying with COVID-19 safety protocols can be guaranteed to curb the spread.

“Consequently, the National Association of Nigerian Students is undertaking to prevail on students union bodies to set up Students Task Force Against COVID-19 in every school, while asking the federal government to rejig its basic COVID-19 guidelines for schools resumption.”

