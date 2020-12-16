NANS gives Nigerian govt six- day-ultimatum to rescue kidnapped Katsina students

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Zone ‘A’, has given the Nigerian government a six-day-ultimatum to rescue the over 300 students of the Government Science School, Kankara, Katsina State, who were kidnapped on Friday, December 11, by bandits from their school hostel.

The Secretary-General of the Zone, Abdullahi Saleh, who spoke at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, December 15, said if the government fails to heed the ultimatum by December 21 when the ultimatum would have elapsed, “angry Nigerian students are going to storm the Katsina State Government House” and stage a mother of all protests.

“We’re all coming with our mats, blankets, food and water and nothing would discourage us until our students are back; then we will leave the ground,” Saleh said at the press parley.

NANS lamented that attacks on education by criminal elements are not limited to the damage of educational infrastructure only but also include attacks on key education assets.

Read also: NANS reveals next line of action should ASUU strike exceed December

“We are saddened that our education system is being destroyed by criminal elements. The most precious assets being school students, teachers and non-academic staff, are being attacked and without them, education cannot happen.

“When a student is afraid to go to school because the path to school is no longer safe and secure or due to a traumatic experience or knowledge of one, education has been attacked.

“We also call on the Federal Government to sack all the Service Chiefs with immediate effect since they can’t secure the lives and properties of the citizens; let them be replaced by some gallant, patriotic and brave officers. We can’t continue like this.”

Join the conversation

Opinions