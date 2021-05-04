NANS laments insecurity on campuses, threatens to shut down the country | Ripples Nigeria

The recurring abduction of students in Nigeria and the worsening security situation in the country has become a thing of concern for the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

There have been cases of abductions in different parts of the country, with students in Universities becoming a target by gunmen of late.

NANS, the umbrella body of students nationwide, has now issued a threat to the Nigerian government that it would be forced to shut down the country if insecurity persists, especially on campuses.

The Senate President of the association, Comrade Chuks Okafor, speaking to newsmen in Anambra State on Monday, regretted that no fewer than 100 students have either lost their lives or been kidnapped in recent times.

He said: “The leadership of Nigerian students has risen in unity to demand that our leaders and leadership of Nigeria, irrespective of political leanings, should come together and solve the rising insecurity in Nigerian universities.

“Recent attacks have taken place in Greenfield University, Kaduna State, where over 40 students were kidnapped and about five of them killed, National College of Forestry, Kaduna where over 29 students were kidnapped, and the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, to mention but a few.

“In the East, the ravaging issues of incessant killings of young students by suspected rival cult groups and herders conflict have also taken a new dimension with growing threats to peace and conducive learning environment we have enjoyed over the years.

“Few weeks ago, the Anambra State capital Awka, witnessed what could be simply referred as a ‘battleground’ by suspected rival cult groups which claimed the lives of many leaders of tomorrow.

“Just recently, the students of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University took to their heels over an attack by hoodlums within the “off-campus” residence of the students:-

“It is regrettable that in the past few months, we have witnessed deadly attacks and kidnapping of students across higher institutions in Nigeria and at least, not fewer than over 100 students have been kidnapped by bandits with a good number of others still missing.

“This ugly development has disrupted academic learning in most of the institutions under attacks. Beyond the disruption of the academic curriculum, these raging attacks have far-reaching impacts on the psycho-social lives of the students.

“We, therefore, call on the government to commence immediate proactive and pragmatic actions in other to restore the confidence of the students in campuses and salvaging the deteriorating security situation in Nigeria.

“We believe that, if not checked at the moment, our country will suffer untold difficulties that will be posed by the leadership of the Nigerian students.”

