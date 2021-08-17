News
NANS laments over curfew in Plateau, seeks evacuation of students trapped in hostels
The Chairman of the Jos Chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Jeremiah Dalong, has called for the evacuation of students in Plateau State, who are trapped in school hostels following the 24-hour curfew declared in the state.
It would be recalled that the governor of the state, Simon Lalong on August 15, declared a 24-hour curfew in the Jos North Local Government Area of the state following the massacre of about 22 travellers on Saturday by hoodlums.
The 24- hour curfew came on the heels of the earlier dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed on three local government areas in the state, Bassa, Jos South, and Jos North, due to the security threats and tension witnessed by residents in some parts of the state.
Speaking to reporters in Jos on Tuesday, Dalong called on the state government, Federal Government, and Management of the University of Jos to urgently send food aid to the stranded students at their hostels.
READ ALSO: Gov Lalong blows hot, says govt will resist religious crisis in Plateau
Also, he asked that the students be evacuated in the interim to reunite with their families, as some students have not been seen since the crisis broke out in Jos.
Meanwhile, not less than three students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) are feared killed, while two were said to be missing after the attack on commuters along Rukuba road on Saturday.
It was gathered that about five other students were receiving treatment in a hospital in the state capital, over injuries sustained in a reprisal attack after 23 commuters were killed.
