NANS reveals next line of action should ASUU strike exceed December

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has revealed its next line of action strike should the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU; exceed the month of December.

In a statement issued by its President, Sunday Asefon, on Sunday, NANS warned of a total shutdown should the federal government of Nigeria and ASUU fail to come to a compromise.

NANS in the statement also lamented that the incessant strikes actions by lecturers, have crippled academic activities in the country adding that the federal government and ASUU need to come to a round table to find a lasting solution to the reoccurring impasse.

The NANS President noted further that the ongoing strike by lectures has negatively impacted Nigerian students, educationally and financially as most of the students who paid for accommodation lost their money because of the strike and they have to pay new rents when schools reopen.

The statement by the NANS President reads thus in full; “Ours, we have decided that we want to fight for the interest of the Nigerian students. The issues of ASUU strike, making our students stay at home every time must come to an end.

“If there is an agreement between the federal government and ASUU, the FG should as a matter of urgency try to honour the agreement, and if there is none, they should come out to tell us because we cannot continue to allow our students to stay at home every year, it is not fair.

“It is sad that most of our students who are studying a five or four years course, end up spending up to seven years on campus due to this industrial action by lecturers, this is against the curriculum of the Nigerian student.

“During the course of my campaign, I visited most of the universities in the country and discovered that students in one of the schools are paying as high as N185,000 as acceptance fee. To us it is fraudulent, to us is a scam.

“These are things we are going to put an end to.

“Let it be on record that if by the end of this December, if the federal government and ASUU fail to come to a conclusion and our students return to class, we shall embark on a total shutdown,” the statement concluded.

