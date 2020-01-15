NANS tackles Nigerian govt for declaring Operation Amotekun ‘illegal’

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has slammed the Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring the newly inaugurated Southwest Security outfit “Operation Amotekun” as Illegal.

NANS in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Southwest Coordinator, Kowe Odunayo, in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital declared that the security outfit which was set up to curb insecurity in the region has come to stay despite the government’s declaration.

The association which implored Governors in the region to stand on their feet and ensure that “this laudable initiative is not allowed to be killed by some enemies of peace,” also warned the Federal Government against politicising security matters which has to do with lives and properties of the people in Southwest.

Odunayo said “Even if we want to play politics with everything, must we do the same with our collective and individual security.

“As much as we paid attention to the wording of the statement, we have noticed no other thing other than politics and an attempt to block the west from defending itself against attacks by the north.

“With the refusal of the federal government and northerners, it is clear that the northerners are clearly behind insecurity in this country and we would not accept that in our zone.

“We however use this medium to appeal to our Governors to stand on their feet and ensure that this laudable initiative is not allowed to be killed by some enemies of our peace.

“As student leaders who are also interested in the security of our students and the zone at large, we are using this medium to express our ready to support in entirety all that ‘Amotekun’ stands for because Amotekun has come to stay,” he said.

