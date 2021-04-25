 NANS threaten to embark on nationwide protest over incessant abductions, killings of students | Ripples Nigeria
NANS threaten to embark on nationwide protest over incessant abductions, killings of students

3 hours ago

The spate of abductions and killings of varsity students across the country, especially in the Northern region, may trigger a fresh round of protests if the government fails to tackle the menace.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Saturday, made this disclosure via its President, Sunday Asefon.

According to Asefon, the need to tackle this scourge would be discussed in a meeting by various stakeholders in Kaduna during the week.

He also urged the government at all levels “to do everything possible to ensure the release of the remaining students in captivity” in reference to the kidnapped Greenfield University students.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that suspected gunmen on Tuesday night kidnapped 23 students of the Greenfield University, killing a staff member during a shooting spree.

The university, which is privately owned, is located along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway in Kasarami, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits later made contact with the parents and demanded a ransom of N800 million for the students’ release.

Asefon, in his statement, said, “This is not acceptable anymore; the government must do everything possible to ensure our schools are protected. We call on the Kaduna State Government to do everything necessary to ensure that all kidnapped students in the state are released as soon as possible.

“In the week, we shall convey an emergency action meeting in Kaduna State and mobilise students around the North-West to protest the incessant kidnapping of our students.”

The NANS President also stated that the “constant kidnapping of our students is a direct declaration of war on formal education in Nigeria. It is a great threat to our territorial sovereignty. If students can no longer go to school with the assurance that they will come back in peace, then we are in a war situation.

“NANS wishes to advise government at all levels to be proactive and consider all campuses red zones that must be secured always. Adequate security must be made available around all schools and campuses, especially in the North-West to ensure students can sleep on campus with their two eyes closed.”

Opinions

