News
NANS threatens nationwide protest over fuel, naira scarcity
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Tuesday threatened to embark on a nationwide protest over the government’s failure to address the increase in petrol prices and widespread shortage of the naira.
In a statement issued by its Secretary General, Usman Kankia, the students’ body observed that the two challenges had led to considerable financial difficulties and disruptions in students’ daily lives.
The statement read: “The policy is negatively affecting students in areas of transportation, purchase of academic materials, and their day-to-day activities.
“We have it in good authoring that students are forced to sleep on an empty stomach for no fault of their own as they cannot cope with the long queue on the altar of their academic calling.”
READ ALSO: INEC chairman meets Emefiele over naira scarcity
NANS also lamented the negative impact of the currency swap policy on students across the country.
“The CBN’s new currency swap policy has caused widespread confusion and frustration, with students facing long lines at banks and difficulty in accessing their funds.
“The fuel scarcity crisis has further compounded these problems, leading to increased transportation costs and difficulties in accessing basic necessities,” the statement added.
