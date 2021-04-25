NANS threatens to embark on nationwide protest over incessant abductions, killings of students | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
NANS threatens to embark on nationwide protest over incessant abductions, killings of students
The spate of abductions and killings of varsity students across the country, especially in the Northern region, may trigger a fresh round of protests if the government fails to tackle the menace.
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Saturday, made this disclosure via its President, Sunday Asefon.
According to Asefon, the need to tackle this scourge would be discussed in a meeting by various stakeholders in Kaduna during the week.
He also urged the government at all levels “to do everything possible to ensure the release of the remaining students in captivity” in reference to the kidnapped Greenfield University students.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that suspected gunmen on Tuesday night kidnapped 23 students of the Greenfield University, killing a staff member during a shooting spree.
The university, which is privately owned, is located along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway in Kasarami, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
The bandits later made contact with the parents and demanded a ransom of N800 million for the students’ release.
Read also: Pensioners to stage nationwide protest over ‘minimum pension’
Asefon, in his statement, said, “This is not acceptable anymore; the government must do everything possible to ensure our schools are protected. We call on the Kaduna State Government to do everything necessary to ensure that all kidnapped students in the state are released as soon as possible.
“In the week, we shall convey an emergency action meeting in Kaduna State and mobilise students around the North-West to protest the incessant kidnapping of our students.”
The NANS President also stated that the “constant kidnapping of our students is a direct declaration of war on formal education in Nigeria. It is a great threat to our territorial sovereignty. If students can no longer go to school with the assurance that they will come back in peace, then we are in a war situation.
“NANS wishes to advise government at all levels to be proactive and consider all campuses red zones that must be secured always. Adequate security must be made available around all schools and campuses, especially in the North-West to ensure students can sleep on campus with their two eyes closed.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Usman knocks out Masvidal to retain UFC welterweight title
Kamaru Usman successfully defended his UFC welterweight title for the fourth time after knocking Jorge Masvidal out in the second...
Nadal reaches 12th Barcelona Open final, to face Tsitsipas
Rafael Nadal has reached the final of the 2021 Barcelona Open after beating Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 6-2 on Saturday....
Troost-Ekong helps Watford seal promotion back to Premier League
Super Eagles defender, Williams Troost-Ekong has helped Championship club, Watford, to secure promotion back to the Premier League. Troost-Ekong, who...
Salah goal not enough as late Newcastle equaliser denies Liverpool crucial win
Mohamed Salah scored an early goal for Liverpool on Saturday but it was not enough for the Reds who were...
Abramovich, entire Chelsea board ‘deeply regret’ joining breakaway Super League
Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich has expressed his regrets following his decision to sign the club up for the European Super...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare
E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...