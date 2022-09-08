NANS threatens to occupy education ministry over ASUU strike

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the Federal Government to swiftly resolve the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

This was contained in a press statement issued by the NANS’s factional President, Umar Faruk Lawal, in Abuja, on Thursday.

Lawal lamented the negative effects of the industrial action on Nigerian students, stressing that their patience had been overstretched.

The body threatened to occupy the Ministry of Education should the FG fail to do something on the issue.

The body also tasked the Federal Government on setting visitation panels to address issues relating to the academics and welfare of the students.

The statement reads: “Academic Staff Union (ASUU) has been on strike for almost eight months, the academic calendar cannot be used as a parameter for years of studies anymore, as students keep suffering from the long-term effect of the strike. The Nigerian students’ patience has been stretched beyond its elastic limit and they have resolved to liberate themselves from the recurring effect of the industrial action by ASUU.

“Federal Government through Ministry of Education should within few working days resolve the lingering ASUU strike. As we shall mobilize our students towards occupying the Ministry of Education until our demands are met”.

ASUU had started it strike in February, and later embarked on a total, indefinite and comprehensive strike following the inability of the Federal Government to accede to its demands.

