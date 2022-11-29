News
NANS threatens to shut down filling stations over hike in fuel price
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South-West Zone, on Tuesday decried the hike in fuel prices in the region.
Fuel queues have resurfaced in Lagos and other parts of the country with many filling stations selling products above the approved pump price.
In a statement signed by the zone’s coordinator, Adejuwon Olatunji, deputy coordinator, Alao John and public relations officer, Awoyinfa Opeoluwa, NANS lamented that nation’s economy had been in a state of uncertainty.
The association threatened to occupy all filling stations in the region to express their displeasure at the fuel price hike.
The statement read: “With so much displeasure, we critically stand against the increase in fuel pump price by all fuel marketers across boards. It has gotten to the peak where we resort to our ‘last C of Auta’ which is confrontation.
READ ALSO: Filling stations shut, queues return as private depots raise fuel price
“The leadership of NANS, South-West, hereby declares massive protest against the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria.
“As much as we welcome the dialogue before protest which authenticates our first and second Cs of Aluta, we insist that our action to occupy fuel outlets by shutting down all petroleum stations in the South-West region is in tandem with the show of democracy and a way to say no to concurrent hardship on Nigerians and Nigerian students in particular.
“Any attack on our protest would be a contravention and an assault on the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, 1981 – a treaty-turned-Act, which does not accommodate derogation in any form and Section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), which provides for Right to Freedom of Association and Assembly.”
MOMAN had said at the weekend that it had started working with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to improve the distribution of petrol nationwide.
