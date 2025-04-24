NANS urges NDLEA to extend drug tests to politicians

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to broaden its proposed mandatory drug testing initiative to include political office holders and aspirants.

The student body’s position followed a recent proposal by the NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), advocating drug integrity tests for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, prospective couples, and others as part of the agency’s strategy to discourage substance abuse and enable early intervention.

Marwa spoke when the NYSC Director-General, Brig. Gen. Olakunle Nafiu, visited him at the agency’s office in Abuja.

He stressed that the initiative was preventive, not punitive. He noted that individuals who test positive would be offered support before falling deeper into addiction or facing severe health consequences.

However, in a statement released on Thursday, the NANS Vice President for Inter-Campus and Gender Affairs, Felicia Akinbodunse, cautioned that while the proposed policy was well-intentioned, it must not appear to unfairly target the youth.

“We commend the NDLEA for its proactive stance on curbing drug abuse, particularly through early detection,” Akinbodunse said.

“But the policy must be seen to apply across all sectors especially to those who hold power and influence in society.”

She argued that political leaders, lawmakers, and public office holders, many of whom are often viewed as role models, should not be exempt from such scrutiny. “If corps members and prospective couples must undergo drug tests, then those who aspire to lead the country must meet the same, if not higher, standards,” she added.

NANS also called for legislation that would institutionalise mandatory drug tests for all political aspirants and individuals currently in public office.

Akinbodunse urged the NDLEA to collaborate with the National Assembly to ensure swift passage of such a law.

“There have long been unaddressed allegations linking some politicians to drug use and misconduct,” she noted. “A mandatory drug test for those seeking public office would not only promote fairness but also send a strong message that no one is above accountability.”

The student body reiterated its support for any sincere initiative aimed at reducing substance abuse in Nigeria but stressed that any such efforts must be comprehensive and inclusive.

“A truly drug-free society can only be built when those at the top lead by example. This is the time to walk the talk,” Akinbodunse stated.

