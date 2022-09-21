NANS vows to disrupt political campaigns over lingering ASUU strike

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has vowed to disrupt political campaigns over the protracted strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Students under the aegis of NANS have been expressing concerns over the disruption in academic activities in federL and state universities due to the industrial action.

NANS had earlier threatened to ground activities at local and international airports across the country over the lingering strike.

The students, on Monday, blocked a section of the access road to the Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos State, resulting in gridlock along the axis.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the Chairman, NANS National Taskforce on #EndASUUStrikeNow, Ojo Olumide, said the association would continue to ground all the country’s public assets from roads to airports if the Federal Government refuses to resolve the crisis.

Read also:Saboteurs, disgruntled elites behind ASUU strike, fake NBS statistics —Yahaya Bello

Olumide noted: “Our blocking of access to public roads and ports is just a warning. If the government fails to conclude all the negotiations and agreement with ASUU within the frame of two weeks, they will witness more protests and rallies all over the country, they will also witness the annoyance, anger, and frustration of Nigerian students who have been at home for the past seven months.

“As we promise them that we will not allow political campaigns to hold across the country until we are back to class.

“This government has pushed so many Nigerians students into depression. We say enough is enough; we can no longer bear the brunt of this avoidable crisis in our nation’s public ivory towers again.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now