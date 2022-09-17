NANS vows to ground airports over ASUU strike

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Saturday vowed to ground the nation’s airports from next week over the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The Chairman of NANS National Task Force on the ASUU Strike, Ojo Olumide, who disclosed this to journalists in Akure, Ondo State, said the students were tired of begging the Federal Government and ASUU to resolve their dispute.

He also described the four-day shutdown of some highways in Nigeria as a huge success, saying the decision to take their protest to the airports was aimed at forcing the government and ASUU officials to experience the same pain as the students.

The ASUU strike which started on February 14 entered its 226th day on Saturday.

Olumide said: “We shall begin another round of protest next week by storming the airspaces on Monday, 19th September 2022 to #OccupyTheAirports#. We want to let the world know about the pains and anguish students are going through.

“Nigerian students whose parents created the commonwealth cannot continue to be suffering at home alongside our lecturers while the few who gain from our sweats and blood have their kids abroad jollying and flexing.

“We call on students to rise and join us as we take our destinies into our hands. Our demands remain consistently clear and simple.

“We call on ASUU leadership for a meeting as soon as possible to discuss solidarity actions and plan for the next phase of the struggles.

“Nigerian students are not subjected to security agencies and we haven’t seen any step from them to avert ASUU strike.”

