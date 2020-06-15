Nantes complete permanent signing of Moses Simon from Levante

French Ligue 1 club, Nantes have completed the permanent signing of Super Eagles winger Moses Simon from Spanish side Levante.

The 24-year-old, who spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Nantes, has agreed to a four-year contract with the Canaries.

With nine goals and eight assists in 30 appearances across all competitions, Simon made a mark for the club during the campaign.

The Nigeria international, at Levante, had less playing time, and was forced to make a loan move.

After linking up with Nantes, Simon rediscovered his form and became a regular feature in Christian Gourcuff’s team.

Simon moved to Levante from Belgian Pro League club KAA Gent in 2018 and scored only once in 19 league appearances.

