Nantes complete permanent signing of Moses Simon from Levante

French Ligue 1 club, Nantes have completed the permanent signing of Super Eagles winger Moses Simon from Spanish side Levante.
The 24-year-old, who spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Nantes, has agreed to a four-year contract with the Canaries.
With nine goals and eight assists in 30 appearances across all competitions, Simon made a mark for the club during the campaign.
Moses Simon reveals 'strong desire' to play in Premier League
The Nigeria international, at Levante, had less playing time, and was forced to make a loan move.
After linking up with Nantes, Simon rediscovered his form and became a regular feature in Christian Gourcuff’s team.
Simon moved to Levante from Belgian Pro League club KAA Gent in 2018 and scored only once in 19 league appearances.
