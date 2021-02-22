Napoli confirm Osimhen head injury, say no 'conclusive result' after tests | Ripples Nigeria

Serie A side Napoli have confirmed that Victor Osimhen sustained a head injury during their league game against Atalanta on Sunday night.

Osimhen reportedly collapsed in the final minute of the encounter and was stretchered out of the field and taken straight to the hospital.

It happened after a collision with Atalanta defender Cristian Romero, during which he hit his head on the ground.

Napoli say the Nigeria international will not travel back to Naples with the rest of the squad, but remain in the city under the watchful eyes of the team doctor.

“Victor Osimhen suffered an injury to his head in the final minutes of Napoli’s match at Atalanta,” the club wrote on their website.

“Following the game, he underwent medical tests but they did not yield a conclusive result.

“The player will remain in Bergamo until tomorrow, under the observation of Raffaele Canonico, who leads the medical team at Napoli.”

Napoli were beaten 4-2 in the Serie A match on Sunday, with Osimhen firing blanks.

Recall that the 22-year-old had just returned to action for the club late January after a more than two months absence due to the injury he picked up on international duty with Nigeria.

He also tested positive for coronavirus in January.

